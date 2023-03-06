Woman in critical condition, three others taken to hospital following four-vehicle crash on M2

It happened on Sunday night on the southbound side of the M2 close to the Sandyknowes junction.Sergeant Smart said: “Police received a report shortly after 9.20pm on Sunday (March 5) that a collision had occurred between a Honda Civic, Volkswagen Polo, Audi S3 and Volvo HGV lorry.

“Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“Four people were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries. One woman remains in a critical condition at this time.“The road has since fully reopened to all traffic and our investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances of the collision.

The southbound lane remained close until lunchtime on Monday following the collision on the M2. Photo Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press.

“We are appealing to anyone who was travelling in either direction between Antrim and junction four at Sandyknowes between 9pm and 9.20pm, or who may have witnessed the collision or captured it on their dash-cam, to contact officers in the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 1663 of 05/03/23.”

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of the M2 between Templepatrick and the Sandyknowes had been closed following the accident.

