Woman threatened with knife and chased during attempted hijacking in early hours of morning - two men and a woman arrested
Two men aged 32-years and 28-years and a 25-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences following an attempted hijacking in north Belfast during the early hours of this morning, Wednesday 11 October.
At approximately 4am a woman driving through Downview Park West was approached by two men.
The woman stopped her vehicle and was threatened by one of the men, who was armed with a knife.
When she got out of her car, the victim was chased by the suspects for a short distance, during which time they tried to take her phone.
The pair then fled on foot.
Responding police officers located the arrested persons in a nearby house and seized a small quantity of class A drugs.
All three remain in police custody at present.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 139 11/10/23.