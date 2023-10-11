News you can trust since 1737
Woman threatened with knife and chased during attempted hijacking in early hours of morning - two men and a woman arrested

A woman has been threatened with a knife after being stopped by two men during an attempted hijacking around 4am today (October 11).
By Gemma Murray
Published 11th Oct 2023, 11:00 BST
Two men aged 32-years and 28-years and a 25-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences following an attempted hijacking in north Belfast during the early hours of this morning, Wednesday 11 October.

At approximately 4am a woman driving through Downview Park West was approached by two men.

The woman stopped her vehicle and was threatened by one of the men, who was armed with a knife.

When she got out of her car, the victim was chased by the suspects for a short distance, during which time they tried to take her phone.

The pair then fled on foot.

Responding police officers located the arrested persons in a nearby house and seized a small quantity of class A drugs.

All three remain in police custody at present.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 139 11/10/23.

