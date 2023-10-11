A woman has been threatened with a knife after being stopped by two men during an attempted hijacking around 4am today (October 11).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two men aged 32-years and 28-years and a 25-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences following an attempted hijacking in north Belfast during the early hours of this morning, Wednesday 11 October.

At approximately 4am a woman driving through Downview Park West was approached by two men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman stopped her vehicle and was threatened by one of the men, who was armed with a knife.

PSNI

When she got out of her car, the victim was chased by the suspects for a short distance, during which time they tried to take her phone.

The pair then fled on foot.

Responding police officers located the arrested persons in a nearby house and seized a small quantity of class A drugs.

All three remain in police custody at present.