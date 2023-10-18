An historic WW2-type grenade was discovered yesterday sparking a security alert in the Narrow Gauge Road area of Larne.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The find was made yesterday afternoon (October 17) and created traffic disruption for motorists.

In a PSNI statement, Inspector Ash said: “A number of cordons were put in place, as a historic WW2-type grenade was located by a member of the public who was carrying out work in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Ammunition Technical Officers attended and a controlled explosion was carried out on the object, which had been confirmed as viable and was subsequently taken away by police.

“We would like to thank the local community for their patience during the public safety operation.”

Earlier police had issued caution about ‘diversions in place at the Circular Road roundabout, Murrayfield and Antiville roundabouts’.