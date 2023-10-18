News you can trust since 1737
WW2-type grenade discovered yesterday sparking a security alert in a Co Antrim town

An historic WW2-type grenade was discovered yesterday sparking a security alert in the Narrow Gauge Road area of Larne.
By Gemma Murray
Published 17th Oct 2023, 16:25 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 08:31 BST
The find was made yesterday afternoon (October 17) and created traffic disruption for motorists.

In a PSNI statement, Inspector Ash said: “A number of cordons were put in place, as a historic WW2-type grenade was located by a member of the public who was carrying out work in the area.

Ammunition Technical Officers attended and a controlled explosion was carried out on the object, which had been confirmed as viable and was subsequently taken away by police.

“We would like to thank the local community for their patience during the public safety operation.”

Earlier police had issued caution about ‘diversions in place at the Circular Road roundabout, Murrayfield and Antiville roundabouts’.

And motorists were asked to avoid the area.

