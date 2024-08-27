Young drivers filming themselves behind the wheel for social media – survey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More than three out of 10 young drivers have taken photographs or recorded video footage while they are behind the wheel, a new survey suggests.

Some 31% of UK motorists aged 18-26 admitted to the behaviour in a poll commissioned by road safety charity IAM RoadSmart.

More than half (57%) said they subsequently uploaded the content to social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The survey also indicated that 41% of young drivers have got behind the wheel while tired, 16% have sent a text message while driving, and the same percentage have driven in excess of 90mph.

Department for Transport (DfT) figures show a fifth of drivers crash within one year of passing their test

Department for Transport (DfT) figures show a fifth of drivers crash within one year of passing their test.

Some 4,311 car drivers under the age of 25 were involved in crashes on Britain's roads in which at least one person was killed or seriously injured in 2022.

IAM RoadSmart believes its research demonstrates the need for graduated driving licensing to be introduced in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This would place restrictions on drivers for a set period after they pass their test, such as preventing them from carrying passengers of a similar age.

Graduated driving licences are used in several countries, including the US, Canada , Australia and Sweden .

The DfT announced in July 2019 that it was considering introducing them in England .

But the assessment was halted in autumn 2020, partly due to the potential impact on young people's employment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

IAM RoadSmart policy and standards director Nicholas Lyes said: "Young people can often feel invincible behind the wheel, but the Government statistics paint a different picture.

"Meanwhile, our research reveals some worrying habits, like speeding and using phones behind the wheel, all of which can have devastating consequences.

"This shows the Government needs to consider a statutory minimum period of learning to allow new drivers to gain confidence, experience and skills.

"There is also an appetite for younger drivers to take additional driving courses, but, given the costs they face, we believe there must be some financial reward for doing so through lower insurance premium costs or taxation."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A DfT spokesperson said: "The safety of our roads is an absolute priority for this Government.

"Through our longstanding Think! campaign we are encouraging behaviour change in order to tackle dangerous driving.

"We are committed to delivering a new road safety strategy - the first in over a decade.

"We will set out next steps on this in due course."