Young woman who died after collision in Aghadowey at the weekend is named

By Gemma Murray
Published 11th Jun 2024, 16:09 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2024, 16:33 BST
A 26-year-old woman has died following a collision in Aghadowey, Co Londonderry at the weekend.
She has been named as Louisa Jane Crawford.

A PSNI statement says that “Louisa Jane Crawford was the driver of a black BMW which collided with a lorry on the Glenkeen Road at around 3.20am on Saturday morning, 8 June”.

"Officers investigating the circumstances of the crash are asking for witnesses and anyone who may have captured dashcam or other footage, to please get in touch with the Collision Investigation Unit by calling 101, quoting reference 206 08/06/24,” it adds.

