Young woman who died after collision in Aghadowey at the weekend is named

Louisa Crawford Photo.jpg

A 26-year-old woman has died following a collision in Aghadowey, Co Londonderry at the weekend.

She has been named as Louisa Jane Crawford.

A PSNI statement says that “Louisa Jane Crawford was the driver of a black BMW which collided with a lorry on the Glenkeen Road at around 3.20am on Saturday morning, 8 June”.

