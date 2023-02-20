Hospital

Police have said they are investigating a road traffic collision in the Prince William Road area of Lisburn on Sunday 19th February.

In a statement they said that officers received a report at 2.15pm on Sunday afternoon of a collision on the Prince William Road, near its junction with the Knockmore Road, involving a black Audi Q3 car and a 10-year-old boy who was riding a red mountain bike.

The statement adds that ‘the boy was taken to hospital following the collision where he remains in a serious condition’.

The Statement adds that the driver of the car was spoken to by officers at the scene.