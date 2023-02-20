Youngster remains in 'serious condition' after collision in Lisburn - 10-year-old had been riding red mountain bike - investigation launched
A youngster is in a ‘serious condition’ in hospital after being involved in a collision whilst riding his red mountain bike yesterday afternoon.
Police have said they are investigating a road traffic collision in the Prince William Road area of Lisburn on Sunday 19th February.
In a statement they said that officers received a report at 2.15pm on Sunday afternoon of a collision on the Prince William Road, near its junction with the Knockmore Road, involving a black Audi Q3 car and a 10-year-old boy who was riding a red mountain bike.
The statement adds that ‘the boy was taken to hospital following the collision where he remains in a serious condition’.
The Statement adds that the driver of the car was spoken to by officers at the scene.
An investigation is underway and police would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage which could assist with their enquiries to contact them in Lisburn on 101, quoting reference number 958 19/02/23.