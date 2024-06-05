Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A young goat has been rescued after becoming trapped at the top of the tower of a 14th Century castle in Co Donegal.

The dramatic castle tower rescue took place on Monday (June 3) thanks to the Ispca (Irish Society for the Protection of Cruelty to Animals).

A post on their site says: “The female goat, now named Ivy, got herself into a pickle when she scaled the 100-foot castle tower, near Greencastle on the Inishowen Peninsula three days previously.

"Kind-hearted members of the public monitored the situation and made efforts to coax the goat back down to safety.

"When it became evident that the goat was not coming down by herself, they contacted the ISPCA for assistance.

“ISPCA Superintendent Inspector Kevin McGinley climbed the tower and managed to rescue the kid goat.

"On getting Ivy down to ground level and to safety, it became clear that the goat had a leg injury.

"She was transported to a nearby veterinary practice for an assessment of her injuries and was subsequently treated for a fractured leg.”

Ivy trapped at the top of the tower

The charity added that ‘Ivy’ is now being cared for at the ISPCA’s Animal Rehabilitation Centre near Ramelton.

"She will be on restricted mobility rest for the next six weeks until her leg has healed, and the cast has been removed,” adds the post.

"Although she was a little stunned and underweight following her dramatic rescue, she is eating well and is expected to make a full recovery.”

Now the ISPCA is following up on a number of enquiries to establish how Ivy ended up on top of the tower and will be appealing for a home, once Ivy has recovered.