Seeing the northern lights by ship.

An easy, stress-free way to see multiple destinations without having to repack suitcases dozens of times, cruise holidays are becoming a way of holiday life for many.

According to industry body Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), 2.3 million people went on a cruise in 2023 – up from 1.7 million the previous year – and increasing numbers of people are likely to set sail in the future.

The Mediterranean and Caribbean are obvious destinations, but as investment in infrastructure continues, ports of call are emerging all over the world. Overwhelmed by the options? These are some of the newest voyages of discovery…

The Arabian Gulf

Cherry blossom in Japan.

Ornate architecture, ancient cultures and sense-arousing souks are some of the highlights attracting an increasing number of travellers to explore the Middle East.

As part of a drive to embrace Western tourism, countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia have invested in new cruise terminals, ports and private islands – attracting more cruise companies to introduce itineraries. Saudi Arabia, for example, aims to attract 1.3 million cruise travellers by 2035.

Although there are ongoing issues in the Suez Canal, elsewhere there is greater political stability.

From winter 2025, Celestyal’s newest ship, Celestyal Discovery, will operate short trips to Abu Dhabi, Doha and Sir Bani Yas Island between November and March, with prices starting from £249pp.

Sister ship Celestyal Journey already operates a seven-night Desert Days voyage through the Arabian Gulf from £429pp. Lee Haslett, chief commercial officer at Celestyal, says: “We are now confident in becoming the go-to cruise specialists of the Arabian Gulf.”

The northern Nordics

Hotter summers in the Mediterranean have sparked a trend for ‘coolcationing’ in the more comfortable climes of Finland, Sweden and Norway. While the Norwegian fjords have been popular for some time, there’s growing interest in summer midnight sun cruises to Norwegian town Honningsvåg, where guests can then travel by bus to the North Cape – the northernmost point in Europe.

Ships also present an affordable option for a multi-hop city break to Helsinki, Stockholm and Tallinn, with all food and board included in one price.

Best Served Scandinavia has a five-day Belles of the Baltic trip from £925pp (with flights).

Winter on the water is possible too. Aurora displays promise to be stronger and more frequent as we approach the solar maximum – a key point of activity in the sun’s 11-year solar cycle – and one of the best ways to observe the phenomenon is from a ship.

Ambassador Cruise Line offers a 17-night sailing from £1,099pp, departing London Tilbury on March 20, venturing along Norway’s coastline beyond the Arctic Circle. Hurtigruten’s 12-day Astronomy Voyages (from £2,648pp) feature expert-led stargazing sessions and aurora workshops.

If the aurora borealis is not visible from the ship, passengers will receive a complimentary six-day southbound or seven-day northbound Coastal Express voyage to compensate.

Africa

Famous for its wild interior of dense rainforest and vast open grasslands, Africa’s coastlines are now a focus of attention.

Several companies are launching voyages along the eastern and lesser know western shores, making it possible to visit previously hard-to-reach locations in comfort.

“As ports develop and interest in sustainable tourism grows, this untapped market could become a global favourite,” says Emma Sanger-Horwell, head of cruise at Kenwood Travel.

Being part of the A&K Travel Group, with its deep roots in Africa, Crystal has crafted several immersive experiences on two new voyages.

A 14-night trip from Cape Town, visiting Namibia, Angola, São Tomé and Benin costs from £5,200pp.

On the other side of the continent, a 13-night trip along South Africa’s Garden Route to Durban and onward to Mozambique and Zanzibar costs from £6,300pp.

Japan

A world of ancient traditions, arresting scenery and brain-bending modern technology, the Land of the Rising Sun continues to soar in popularity. It’s easy to forget that the destination is in fact a vast archipelago, with more than 14,000 islands to explore by boat.

One of the best ways to experience sakura – when the famous cherry blossoms bloom – is by boat, visiting multiple destinations to maximise the short-lived displays flourishing at different stages. Abercrombie & Kent has a blow-the-budget 14-day Wonders of Japan cruise (from £20,240pp) spanning four major islands, timed to coincide with the sakura season.