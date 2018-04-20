Tributes paid as tragic mother-of-two is named locally

Heartfelt tributes have been paid on social media to the victim of a tragic collision yesterday in north Belfast.

The victim named locally as Lisa Gow - was injured when she walked across the Ballysillan Road before 11am yesterday.

A 39-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after the collision.

On Thursday PUP Councillor Julie-Anne Corr Johnston wrote: "My deepest and heartfelt condolences to Lisa’s family, friends and to her beautiful, beautiful children."

Also on Facebook it emerged plans were being made to set up a gofunding page to assist pay for the young mum's funeral.

Another message online said "tubs" were going to be left in "shops within the Ballysillan and Shankill areas".

DUP Councillor Dale Pankhurst, who knows members of Lisa's wider family, said she had just dropped her children to school before she was killed.

"There is a lot of anger in the Ballysillan area over what happened here," he added.

"The community is coming together to help raise money to pay for her funeral and take pressure off the family, if they can. It is heartbreaking - the amount of people I have been speaking to are heartbroken.

"This happened to Lisa but but could have been anyone - it makes you not even feel safe in your own street. Lisa didn't even have a chance."

Earlier yesterday Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly said: " The community was shocked to hear of the tragic death which occurred in the Ballysillan Road area of North Belfast.

“This is the second tragedy to occur in North Belfast in just over twelve hours.

“I want to extend my condolences to the family and friends of the woman killed and ask anyone who may have been in the vicinity at the time of the incident to come forward with that information.”