Tributes paid to eight-year-old Scarlett Rossborough who died after being struck by a car in Carrickfergus

Eight-year-old Scarlett Rossborough was killed and one other child injured following the collision in the town’s High Street shortly before 11.40am.

It’s understood the children were part of a summer scheme group making their way to Carrickfergus Castle when the tragic incident happened.

A neighbour of Scarlett’s family in Larne, Liz McCormick, posted on social media: “We have just heard of the devastating news of my neighbour’s little girl Scarlett – she was a beautiful little girl, taken too soon. Sleep tight.”

The Air Ambulance arrives at Carrickfergus Castle following the fatal collision in the town on Wednesday morning. Photo: Pacemaker Press

She sent her condolences to the families of Scarlett’s mother Carolanne Rodgers and father Wilson Rossborough.

Larne Community Care Centre said it would be closed for the rest of the week as a mark of respect.

They said: “All at LCCC wish to express our deepest condolences to the families of the children involved in [yesterday’s] accident. Our thoughts are with all involved and we will continue to provide ongoing support to anyone who has been impacted.”

Larne Community Development Project wrote: “Larne Community Development Project are very saddened to hear about the tragic accident which occurred in Carrickfergus.

"Our thoughts and sympathy go out to the family of young Scarlett Rossborough at this devastating time for them. We also send our best wishes to the family of the other young boy injured and wish him the speediest of recoveries.

“Our thoughts are also with our friends at Larne Community Care Centre at this difficult time.”

The owners of Gifts Galore in Larne said: “We wish to express our deepest sympathies to Scarlett's mum, dad, brother and all the extended Rodgers and Rossborough families.

“Our thoughts and prayers are also with the little boy in hospital and all the LCCC staff, children and families.”

Local writer Angeline King said: “To Scarlett Rossborough's mum, dad, wee brother and family, to summer scheme friends, school friends, the people of Larne, the people of Carrick – love, courage and strength.”

Ulster Grenadiers Flute Band posted: “The officers and members of the Ulster Grenadiers FB are saddened to learn of the passing of eight-year-old Scarlett Rossborough earlier today after a tragic accident in the town.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to young Scarlett’s family and friends and to everyone involved in todays accident.

“We also send our well wishes and prayers to the young boy who remains in hospital this evening.”

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council Gerardine Mulvenna said Scarlett’s death had “plunged the borough into mourning”.

"I am praying for Scarlett’s family, and for the second youngster who was injured in the same incident to make a full recovery,” she said.

“At times like these, there are no words that can adequately reflect the huge sense of loss and pain being felt by loved ones.

"The people of this borough will hold them and all of those involved close to our hearts in the days, weeks and months ahead.