Tributes paid to 'incredible' dog trainer who lost his life in Carryduff house fire

The blaze broke out at the property on the Manse Road on Tuesday morning, with four fire appliances attending the scene.

It was later confirmed that Mr Marshall had died and it is thought a pet dog that belonged to him also perished.

He had been a long-serving member of Glandore Dog Training Club of Ulster, which in a post on Facebook told members it was "with a heavy heart" that they reflect on his tragic death.

A post from Glandore Dog Training Club of Ulster on social media paid tribute to his incredible gift with dogs.

"It is with a heavy heart that I reflect on the tragic death of David Marshall.

"David was one of the longest serving members of Glandore Dog Training Club of Ulster.

"First becoming a member in the 1970’s.

"His first dogs were German Shepherds that he worked in obedience.

"However , his main love and the dogs he will be remembered most for, were black poodles (they had to be black that was the only colour for a poodle, to quote David)."

The post adds that David "had a unique relationship with his dogs" and it added that "love is definitely not too strong a word for the way he felt about them".

"They were his constant companions and went everywhere with him," adds the post.

"David and his dogs were known to everyone in the NI canine world during the many years he was involved."

The post adds that David had competed "at C level obedience, high grade agility" and "he trained in flyball and even had a few forays into the world of Rally".

"He was a senior trainer at Glandore for many years, training Good Citizens, Competition obedience and agility," adds the post.

"It is difficult to say which he most enjoyed, as any time he was able to spend times concentrating on his beloved poodles his joy was obvious.

"He was chair of Glandore for years and for a long time would be instructing or in a Glandore class two and often three times a week.

"His character and attitude to dogs, his own and other peoples, affected everyone who met him.

"If any human gets over the Rainbow Bridge, David will be there."

Other tributes to David on social media include: "Such shockingly sad news in Carryduff. My thoughts and condolences are very much with David Marshall’s family, friends and neighbours. May he rest in peace".