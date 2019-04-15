Tributes paid to ‘inspiration’ Cassandra

Tributes have been paid to Larne woman Cassandra Jordan who has lost her brave fight against cancer.

Sadly, Cassandra passed away on Saturday surrounded by her family.

Daughter Kendall said: “I will never ever meet anyone more stronger than my mum. Even when dealt with bad news left, right and centre, she continued to be so hopeful and positive right up to the end for herself, me, Barry, Jordan and Harlow and the rest of our family.

“She touched the hearts of many and everyone that had the pleasure of meeting my mum will know that she has a heart of gold.

“Never will I meet anyone like her in my life. She will be sorely missed.

“She’s touched the heart of many, many people. She definitely has left her mark in this world.”

In October, the Larne community rallied to the aid of the young mum as she sought therapies for her life-limiting cancer when she discovered

that she had incurable, inoperable cancer in her brain and also cancer in both lungs after battling breast cancer.

Cassandra, a former factory worker, who is originally from Carrick, but was living in Larne, told the Times: “I know I am life-limited and probably won’t get to be an old woman. I just want to add on some time to spend as long as possible with my family. I am willing to try anything.”

Thirty-nine-year-old Cassandra was also mother to six-year-old Jordan and grandmother to two-year-old Harlow Rose.

She has been widely described as “inspiring” and praised for her courage.

“A strong, brave, funny and kind person - an inspiration” were words used to describe Cassandra in many of the hundreds of tributes on social media.