Tributes paid to schoolboy with ‘huge zest for life’ after sea tragedy

Ambulance called during the rescue

Zac Thompson, from Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire, was rescued from the water at West Angle Bay on Friday evening.

He was airlifted from the beach but could not be saved, with Dyfed-Powys Police saying the youngster died in hospital.

In a tribute, Pembroke Dock Community School said Zac had a “huge zest for life” and “was a popular and much-loved character”.

“He excelled academically, in particular in maths, who loved to solve complex mental maths challenges – keeping staff on their toes,” it said.

The school said the year six pupil was also a talented sportsman due to start secondary school in September.

“Zac recently played exceptionally well in cricket, helping the school get through to the area finals, which are due to be played this week.

“He had a cheeky smile, was funny and was looking forward to his final weeks in primary school, the summer holidays and all the opportunities that were open to him as he moved on to secondary school.

“Zac had a huge zest for life. One sweet memory of him was when he was in year three and it was Superhero Day.

“Zac came to school dressed as his favourite superhero – his mum. Zac said, ‘Not all superheroes wear capes’.

“This is a dreadfully sad time for his family, and our love, thoughts and prayers are with both his family and his wide circle of friends, who will miss his big character and mischievous nature.

“We are heartbroken. Zac was a lovely young man, a valued pupil and will be greatly missed.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Police were called to West Angle Bay at 9.25pm on July 1, following reports a child had been rescued from the water after experiencing difficulties.