Lewis McKee, of Brookfield Gardens in Ahoghill died following the incident on the Cardonaghy Road in Cullybackey around 11.40pm.

Police said the 17-year-old was fatally injured as a result of a one-vehicle collision.

Two other teenagers, one male and one female, were treated in hospital for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Cardonaghy Road, Cullybackey - Google image

In a message on social media, one grieving friend said: "A good friend taken well to soon, I can’t believe you’re gone everyone will be missing you forever.

"You were always there for me in a heartbreak, constantly joking around with me, I’ll miss you forever. Thank you for being the greatest friend a girl could ask for. RIP."

North Antrim DUP MP Ian Paisley has expressed his “profound sadness” at the news.

He said: “A home will be plunged into utter sadness and devastation at this loss. I express my profound sadness to the entire family - to mum and dad Rhonda and David, stepson of Albert, brother of Stacey, Kirsty and Jay... and his many friends also.

"Such a tragedy at such a young age. The impact will be felt for ever by the family.”

TUV alderman Stewart McDonald knew the tragic teenager and said he was saddened at the death.

“My prayers are with his family and indeed the other two teenagers who were injured in the accident and are still being treated in hospital,” he said.

“I wish the PSNI well in their investigations into the circumstances of what took place and would urge anyone who can assist the authorities to come forward.”

The Carniny Amateur Football Club also said they were “deeply saddened” to hear of the passing of a former player.

The PSNI has appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dash-cam footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2165 of 21/10/22”.