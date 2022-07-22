Tributes pour in as both victims of Newtownards air crash named

Emergency services including the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene of a light aircraft crash in Newtownards airfield on Tuesday evening

Caroline Mawhinney has been named as the second victim of the tragic crash after businessman Philip Murdock, from the Hillsborough area, was identified earlier.

Both the air crash victims were members of the Ulster Flying Club, which operates out of the airfield in Newtownards.

Mr Murdock was yesterday described as a “passionate and charismatic” businessman by the multinational firm which earlier this year acquired the security business founded by the Northern Ireland man.

Johnson Controls, which acquired Envision Intelligent Solutions, said: “We are greatly saddened to hear the news that Philip Murdock was involved in a fatal light aircraft incident on Tuesday 19th July,” the statement said.

“Phil was the founder and managing director of Envision Intelligent Solutions Limited and was a passionate and charismatic member of the team. We understand that this news will affect all who have known and worked alongside him over the years, and we’d like to extend our deepest condolences to Phil’s family, friends and colleagues.”

The company spokesperson added: “The team at Envision are a close-knit team and we are supporting them and Philip’s family through this difficult time as best we can.

“Our thoughts are with his wife, his parents, his wider family and of course, his Envision team.”

Lisburn and Castlereagh councillor Andrew Gowan also paid triibute to Mr Murdock, saying: “Philip was a gentleman, and so highly respected in the local community. He and Esther are just two of the loveliest people you could meet.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Esther, the family circle and the church family at Growell.

“The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit.”

He is described in a family notice as “much loved husband of Esther, beloved son of Bertie and Wilma and loving son-in-law of Jean and the late Eddie Deyermond. Dear brother of Paul and Elaine and devoted uncle.”

No funeral arrangements for either crash victim had been announced by last night.

Two separate investigations into the crash are now being carried out into the crash.

The Air Accident Investigations Branch confirmed on Wednesday that it was sending a team to Newtownards, while the PSNI announced later that day that it was to conduct its own investigation on behalf of the coroner.