Tributes pour in for 'a young man still growing into his skin' - tragic teenager Matthew McCallan
Tributes have poured in for tragic teenager Matthew McCallan from all areas of Northern Ireland.
Tributes were led by his mother Frances McCallan wrote: “To all the wonderful people who came out to help look for my beautiful son you were amazing the community spirt was unbelievable I can't thank you all enough.
"He is now an angel in heaven and is going to be miss so much by his mummy daddy and loving family sleep tight my darling x”.
His school, St. Patrick's College Dungannon told of their heartbreak at his death. In a statement, posted on social media on Monday December 5 they said: “We are so saddened by the tragic and untimely passing of our Year 12 student, Matthew McCallan.
"Today brought the worst possible outcome for the parents, family, friends and our school community – to have lost Matthew so tragically, we are just devastated.
"Matthew was a quiet boy, not overly confident- a young man still growing into his skin. He had a slow smile, that spread and lit up his face, then the twinkle hit his eyes.”
The post added that all thought are with ‘Matthew’s mummy Frances and his daddy Peter, he was the apple of their eye’.
"They need our prayers now to face the days ahead. His family have lost a grandchild, a nephew, a cousin, his friends have lost a loyal, witty companion, who was supposed to be with them for so much longer.”
It added that “counselling services and the EA Critical Incident Management Team will be available from tomorrow and in the coming days as necessary for our students and staff”.
A tribute from Dungannon Comhaltas posted last night said: “Dungannon is a very sad place tonight.
"We are all heartbroken at the death of Matthew McCallan. Our deepest condolences to his mummy and daddy, his family and friends and the school community of St Patrick’s College, Dungannon. May Matthew rest in eternal peace”