Tributes pour in for tragic 19-year-old Shannon McQuillan

Heartfelt tributes have poured onto social media for tragic road collision victim Shannon McQuillan.

The 19-year-old law student from Dunloy in Co Antrim, died after being struck by a van near Toomebridge during the early hours of Saturday.

Her death is now being investigated by the Police Ombudsman.

Yesterday a friend if the Ulster University student said: " Shannon was one of my dearest friends since we met in nursery school. I cannot believe that she is gone, I was hoping that when I woke up this morning that it'd be a bad dream but sadly it's not.

Shannon's future was bright and prosperous.. You will be dearly missed by many. Rock on in heaven."

Another pal said: "Well yesterday I woke up to find out some horrible news one of my best pals have been taking away from us far to soon I moved back to Scotland 6 years ago and she was the only one I really stayed in contact with we had even planned for her to come over here again this year. It's honestly such a shock you really didn't deserve this you where a really smart girl".

Meanwhile on Twitter the Ulster University Law society said: "On behalf of Ulster University Law Society, we wish to extend our deepest sympathies to the family of our member Shannon McQuillan, who tragically passed away this weekend. We also extend our best wishes to Owen McFerran and his family, and pray for his recovery".

And VP of Ulster University, ‎Oisín Cinnsealach‎, said: "I'd like to take a moment to send my condolences on behalf of myself and of UUSU to the family of Shannon McQuillan, a 19 year old law and criminology student here at Ulster who was killed in a tragic accident on Saturday morning. Her boyfriend Owen was also in the accident and is currently fighting for his life in hospital.

Please include Shannon and Owen in your prayers if you're that way inclined, otherwise please take a moment to think about their families in this difficult time.

"Any student who has been personally affected by this accident and would like some additional help or support, please contact either myself or any other of our student officers - we're here to help."

According to Funeral Times Shannon's funeral will be held on Wednesday at 11am in St. Joseph’s Church, Dunloy. There will be interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Shannon is deeply missed by her parents Paul and Colette, siblings Paul, Charlene and Kelly and wider family circle.