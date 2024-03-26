Tributes pouring in after death of 'a great character and friend to all', Jack McCoy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jack McCoy, 23, who died on Sunday was a senior player with St Ergnat’s GAC Moneyglass and also played with Antrim FC.

His father Oliver is a cousin of legendary jockey AP McCoy, who is originally from Moneyglass and has strong connections to the St Ergnat's club.

It has been reported that Jack worked as as an Engineering Scientist at Glenbio Ltd in Antrim.

A tribute on St Ergnat's club page says: “We are profoundly sorry to hear the very sad news of the passing of our club colleague Jack.

"We would like to extend our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to his parents Oliver and Ursula, sisters Molly and Emily, his girlfriend Claire, his entire family circle and his huge circle of friends where-ever they may be.

"Jack was an esteemed senior footballer who won many honours and more so, a great friend and character to all in our club.

"He will be sorely missed by everyone in Moneyglass and remain forever in our thoughts.”

In a post the Antrim County Board of the GAA have paid their respects.

They said: “CLG Aontroma would like to extend our sincere condolences to the McCoy family on the sad and shocking passing of Senior Footballer Jack McCoy.

“ Our thoughts and prayers are with you, and to everyone at St Ergnats GAC Moneyglass at this very sad time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Another tribute from FC Antrim says: “Everyone at the club is absolutely heart broken to hear of the very sad news about our close friend and team mate Jack McCoy who is sadly no longer with us.

"On the pitch Jack had it all! Skill, speed, desire, his work rate was second to none and he would have run through a brick wall for the team.

"Off the pitch Jack was one of those people that you couldn’t not get on with, he was a great friend to all and he was always up for the craic and a bit of banter.

"We really are struggling to find the right words to do Jack justice.

"Our thoughts & prayers go out to Jacks family and friends at this very difficult time.

"Rest in peace Wee Man! You will always have a place in the FC family!”

And another tribute from Millquarter Primary School adds: “Sad News: Passing of a Former Student

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the sudden passing of one of our former pupils, Jack McCoy.

"He was a cherished member of our school community during his time with us.

"Jack was known for his great sporting abilities, witty humour and heart of gold.

"He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Oliver, Ursula, Molly, Emily and his entire extended family and loved ones during this difficult time.

"Please keep Jack and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

A death notice for the young GAA star said that he passed away "suddenly but peacefully", and was the beloved son of Oliver and Ursula (née Strathern), much loved brother of Molly and Emily, loving boyfriend of Claire and dear grandson of Theresa (Strathern).

Jack’s Requiem Mass will be held on Thursday in Our Lady of Lourdes church in Moneyglass according to Funeral Times.