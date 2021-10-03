Tributes to Co Down road crash victim ahead of funeral on Tuesday

Jonathan Gribben died following a crash near Kilcoo in Co Down in the early hours of Friday

Jonathan Gribben was a passenger in the one-vehicle collision, which happened near Kilcoo on the Castlewellan Road in Co Down in the early hours of Friday.

The driver was taken to hospital.

Mr Gribben’s funeral will take place on Tuesday at noon in St Mary’s Church, Cabra.

His former GAA club, Clonduff, said it is “deeply shocked and saddened at the untimely death”.

A spokesperson said: “To his heart-broken parents Eamon and Majella and his beloved brother Declan, the entire family circle and his many friends, we extend our sincerest sympathy.”

Mr Gribben’s mother, Majella, works at St Paul’s Primary School, Cabra.

Principal Declan Mason said: “On behalf of the whole community of St. Paul’s we wish to pass on our condolences to our colleague Majella, Eamon and Declan on the untimely death of Jonathan. The entire community of St. Paul’s have you and Jonathan in our thoughts and prayers.”

PSNI Sergeant Braiden said: “The one-vehicle collision involving a Mitsubishi Shogun happened on the Castlewellan Road, close to the junction with the Convent Road, Cabra.

“Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from other emergency services.

“The male passenger was transported to hospital by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, but has sadly since passed away.

“The driver was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries.”