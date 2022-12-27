Imelda Quinn, from Galbally in Co Tyrone and described as "a mother to two beautiful daughters", died following a collision that happened between junction 15 near Dungannon and junction 14 at Tamnamore on the motorway.

She is described in a family notice published by McAleer Bros Funeral Director as "deeply loved wife of Gavin, most cherished mother to Nina and Norah, dearly beloved daughter of Cormac and Anne, cherished sister of Fergal, Angela (Morgan) and Cormac Óg and sister in-law of Mari, Colin and Seline".

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDLP Councillor Jason Barr, writing on social media website Facebook, was amongst those to pay tribute.

Imelda Quinn

"24 hours isn’t a long time when it comes to spending it with the ones that mean the most," he wrote. "Imelda Quinn, a mother to two beautiful daughters had her life cut tragically short. 24 hours before it, she would have seen the delight on her daughters faces and spending quality time with the family that meant the most."

Mr Barr also referred to a separate, fatal crash that also took place in Co Tyrone near Cookstown which claimed three lives shortly before 3.30pm on the Dungannon Road in Cookstown on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: "24 hours later the Quinn family along with two other families where a woman in her 80s, and a male in his 20s have been put into the most deepest state of grief beyond what anyone can imagine.

"My heartfelt condolences go out to the three families and friends today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Don’t take a second for granted that’s spent with our loved ones."

A family friend, also writing on Facebook, said: "No words for how heart broken I am to hear the passing of this beautiful girl. Imelda was one of a kind with the biggest heart of gold and was always on the end of the phone if I needed her no matter what.”

Advertisement Hide Ad