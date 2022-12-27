Earlier this year, one of her works that centred on the killing of six children during the Troubles was presented to MPs at Westminster.The two-vehicle collision happened on the N81 at Mullycagh Lower, near Baltinglass, shortly before midnight on December 24.

Originally from Dublin, the playwright founded a theatre company based in Northern Ireland.

Many from the arts scene have paid tribute.

Jo Egan.

A spokesperson for the Lyric Theatre in Belfast said the organisation is “devastated to learn of the tragic loss of playwright Jo Egan”, adding: “Our thoughts are with her family and the wider artistic community at this time.”

The Mac theatre also paid tribute, saying: “Everyone at the MAC is deeply saddened about the sudden death of playwright & theatre maker Jo Egan. Jo and her talent for creating amazing theatre, mentoring and addressing social issues will be so missed. RIP Jo. Thoughts are with her family & friends.”

One of her most well-known works was ‘The Crack in Everything’, which focused on the killings of six children during the Troubles and was written during her time artist in residence at the Playhouse Theatre, Derry.

An edited version of the play, based on real-life testimony gathered from the siblings of those killed, was delivered to an audience of MPs earlier this year.

