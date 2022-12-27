Tributes to playwright Jo Egan who died in crash
Tributes have been paid to a Northern Ireland based playwright, Jo Egan, who died following a crash in Co Wicklow.
Earlier this year, one of her works that centred on the killing of six children during the Troubles was presented to MPs at Westminster.The two-vehicle collision happened on the N81 at Mullycagh Lower, near Baltinglass, shortly before midnight on December 24.
Originally from Dublin, the playwright founded a theatre company based in Northern Ireland.
Many from the arts scene have paid tribute.
A spokesperson for the Lyric Theatre in Belfast said the organisation is “devastated to learn of the tragic loss of playwright Jo Egan”, adding: “Our thoughts are with her family and the wider artistic community at this time.”
The Mac theatre also paid tribute, saying: “Everyone at the MAC is deeply saddened about the sudden death of playwright & theatre maker Jo Egan. Jo and her talent for creating amazing theatre, mentoring and addressing social issues will be so missed. RIP Jo. Thoughts are with her family & friends.”
One of her most well-known works was ‘The Crack in Everything’, which focused on the killings of six children during the Troubles and was written during her time artist in residence at the Playhouse Theatre, Derry.
An edited version of the play, based on real-life testimony gathered from the siblings of those killed, was delivered to an audience of MPs earlier this year.
It told the story of Damien Harkin, an eight-year old who was killed by a British Army lorry in the Bogside, Derry.Londonderry on July 24, 1971; Annette McGavigan, 14-years-old, who was fatally wounded when the British Army fired into a crowd of bystanders at a riot in the Bogside on September 6, 1971; Julie Livingstone, 14 years old, who died on May 13, 1981 from injuries sustained after she was shot by a plastic bullet fired by the British Army; Kathryn Eakin, an eight-year-old, who died in the Claudy bombings, carried out by the IRA, on July 31, 1972; Kathleen Feeney, 14 years old, who was shot and killed on November 14, 1973 when a young IRA sniper fired at a British Army checkpoint and hit Kathleen; and Henry Cunningham, 16 years old, a passenger in a van fired on by three UVF gunmen on August 9, 1973.