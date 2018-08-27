Tributes to tragic TT racer ‘Bud’ Jackson

An Armoy road racing club has paid tribute to Manx Grand Prix winner Alan ‘Bud’ Jackson who sadly died following a crash during practice for the Classic TT at the Isle of Mann.

The 62-year-old had been competing for over three decades and had won four Manx Grand Prix titles.

Alan 'Bud' Jackson in action on a Norton during a practice session for the 2018 Classic TT on the Isle of Man. Jackson crashed later in the session, sustaining serious injuries and was taken by helicopter to hospital where he later died.'PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON, PACEMAKER.

Race organisers, the Manx Motor Cycle Club, offered “their deepest sympathy” to Alan’s wife Elaine, son Paul and daughter Emma.

Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club released a statement saying it would like to express “sincere condolences” to Alan’s family and friends,

“Bud was a true stalwart of the road racing scene, having raced at National and International level for many, many years,” the club said. “Always a joy to have in the paddock and will be very sadly missed by us all.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Jackson family at this very hard time. Rest easy Bud.”

The Manx club said Alan was a very experienced competitor on the TT Mountain Course.

He made his debut in the 1979 Manx Grand Prix and has four race wins to his name – the 1986 MGP Junior Race, the 1991 Classic Lightweight MGP, the 1995 Classic Lightweight MGP and the 1998 Classic Lightweight MGP as well as six other MGP podiums.

He also competed in the TT Races and had a highest finish of fifth place in the 1990 Ultra Lightweight TT.

Fans paid heartfelt tribute on social media. Gemma Ruddy said: “As with the many who have died doing this, I’m sure he died doing what he loved. My condolences to his family, friends and fans.”

Meanwhile Manx racer Dan Sayle was last night described as “serious but stable” following a crash during the Dunlop Lightweight race at the Classic TT.

The 36-year-old came off at Ballaspur on the opening lap of the race on Saturday and was airlifted to Nobles Hospital with a head injury.