Ulster actor Adrian Dunbar says 'people have jumped to conclusions about Kneecap - I enjoyed them'

Northern Irish actor Adrian Dunbar has said people "jumped to conclusions" about Belfast rap trio Kneecap, who have been in the headlines since one of their members was charged with a terror offence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group, known for their provocative lyrics and championing of the Irish language, were also banned from entering Hungary to appear at a music festival.

Kneecap have had several shows cancelled in recent months, including TRNSMT festival in Glasgow and at the Eden Project in Cornwall in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group has said there is a smear campaign against them because of their support for Palestine and criticism of Israel's actions in Gaza .

Adrian Dunbar said he recently enjoyed a Kneecap gig (photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Line Of Duty actor Dunbar, 67, who recently went to a Kneecap gig with his daughter, was asked if the BBC was wrong not to live stream their Glastonbury performance in June.

He told Times Radio: "Were they wrong not to stream it? I think that's a question for the BBC, not for me.

"But I do think that everybody got too heated about them. I think everybody jumped to conclusions about them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think they're a band of good musicians. They make great music. They're promoting the Irish language. Very clear about who they support and who they don't support.

"We had a great time. But those decisions are for the BBC."

Glastonbury organisers faced pressure to drop the group from the line-up amid criticism from politicians, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer saying it would not be "appropriate" for the band to perform.

The BBC decided not to live stream their performance but later uploaded the set to BBC iPlayer.

Kneecap - comprised of Liam Og O hAnnaidh, Naoise O Caireallain and JJ O Dochartaigh - were formed in Belfast and released their first single in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They hit headlines in April when footage emerged that appeared to show a band member saying "Kill your local MP" at one gig and and "Up Hamas, up Hezbollah " at another.

In May, O hAnnaidh, who performs under the name Mo Chara, was charged with a terrorism offence relating to allegedly displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah at a London gig in November 2024 .

O hAnnaidh and his bandmates were cheered by hundreds of supporters when they arrived at Westminster Magistrates' Court on June 18 .

Musicians including Nadine Shah and Gurriers have said they will attend court to support the group when O hAnnaidh returns on August 20 .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kneecap have apologised to the families of murdered MPs and said they have "never supported" Hamas or Hezbollah , which are banned in the UK.

They were also investigated over their set at Glastonbury in June, but Avon and Somerset Police said they would be taking no further action.