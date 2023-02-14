The 7.8 magnitude earthquake and a later a 7.5 quake, which both struck on 6 February, have claimed the lives of more than 35,000 people in south-eastern Turkey and Syria, with the death toll expected to rise as buildings are finally cleared.DUP MP Carla Lockhart met with Kyle and Siobhan Murray from the Portadown area and their search dog Delta ahead of them boarding a flight to Turkey.Carla Lockhart said: “It was an honour to meet Kyle and Siobhan Murray from just outside Portadown who, along with their beautiful dog Delta, are now assisting in this dangerous work. They have travelled with their friend Ryan Gray and his dog Max, who are also assisting in the operation. It is a testament to their character that they are willing to put themselves in harm’s way, to do this vital work.”Her comments come as it was revealed that Northern Ireland has raised £1.1m and counting for those impacted by the earthquakes.A spokeswoman for the DEC Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal said that Northern Ireland raised £1m in five days from Thursday to Sunday but that the total now stands at £1.1m as of today, Tuesday.The DEC brings together 15 leading aid charities at times of crisis overseas. In Northern Ireland, it includes Concern Worldwide, the British Red Cross, Save the Children and Tearfund, who are all asking local people to support the DEC Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal where they can.DEC Chief Executive Saleh Saeed said: “We’re incredibly grateful to the people of Northern Ireland and right across the UK for their hugely generous response to this horrific disaster. It’s impossible not to see the images on TV and hear the stories coming from Turkey and Syria and not be moved.What people in Turkey and Syria need today may not be what they need tomorrow and giving cash means that DEC charities can get help to people quickly and provide a wide range of support over a longer period of time.”