Turkish traders in Northern Ireland set up appeal to help people in their homeland affected by earthquake

Naci Batak, a trader in Lisburn who has been living in Northern Ireland since 2005, created a fundraising page along with fellow Lisburn trader Mehmet Subasi and Ibrahim Kaplan, who has a business in Portadown

Naci explained: “We have been selected by the Turkish society in Northern Ireland to create this page to help donations reach people who need help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many women, men and children have lost their lives. Thousands of homes are destroyed, many parents have lost their children and many children are left without a family.

People at the cemetery as they bury their loved ones, victims of Monday earthquake, in Adiyaman, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Emergency crews made a series of dramatic rescues in Turkey on Friday, pulling several people, some almost unscathed, from the rubble, four days after a catastrophic earthquake killed more than 20,000. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

“Our aim is to help those who are left without any support to survive after they are rescued.”

He said that every penny donated will go to people in need: “Nothing will be spent on expenses as we are in talks with large companies to support us with logistics.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far the gofundme ‘Donate to help Turkish people to recover’ appeal has raised £4,575

Meanwhile the Church of Ireland Bishops’ Appeal for World Aid and Development has launched a call for donations to help the people of Turkey and Syria following the earthquake on Monday.

The appeal has immediately released 10,000 euros from its reserves to Christian Aid for its work in the area, and is encouraging parishes to contribute to this appeal in support of Christian Aid over the coming Sundays.

In a joint endorsement of the appeal, Archbishops John McDowell and Michael Jackson said: "The Bishops’ Appeal of the Church of Ireland is to be commended for releasing 10,000 euros from its reserves immediately to be channelled through Christian Aid, a trusted partner, to the areas affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Of course, much more is needed and we would encourage parishes to make a special appeal sometime over the next few weeks to supplement this initial contribution by Bishops’ Appeal. Equally we would encourage prayer that the God of all comfort would be very near to all who are suffering through injury, bereavement and anxiety, and for all relief workers.”

Donations can be made, in euro or in sterling, online at www.bishopsappeal.ireland.anglican.org/give or by other means which are detailed on the same website.

Following this week’s earthquake, the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, Right Reverend Dr John Kirkpatrick, has written to congregations across Ireland asking them "to pray earnestly for all those in the region experiencing such unimaginable suffering”.

He asked members to consider donating to the relief effort while the church has also sent a donation to its partner church, the National Evangelical Synod of Syria and Lebanon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Kirkpatrick said: “I am keenly aware that many people in our own country are struggling with the increase in cost of living, yet in the face of this unfolding disaster in Turkey and Syria, I would warmly commend this need to you, no matter how small your gift, it is really appreciated.”