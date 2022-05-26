The COVID-19 spring booster vaccination programme will shortly be coming to an end, but the opportunity has now arisen for those who will turn 75 years old by June 30, 2022 (i.e. those born before June 30, 1947), to receive a spring booster dose.
Turning 75 in June? You’re now eligible for the COVID-19 spring booster
By Helen McGurk
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 11:38 am