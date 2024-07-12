Twelfth 2024: Carrickfergus bursts into life when 60 Lodges and around 40 bands march through the Northern Ireland town - see pictures

By Gemma Murray
Published 12th Jul 2024, 17:22 GMT
Updated 12th Jul 2024, 19:46 GMT
Carrickfergus was named by the Orange Standard as one of the venues to host this years Twelfth of July celebrations.

The parade included 60 Lodges and around 40 bands with numerous Lambeg Drummers.

Carrickfergus was named by the Orange Standard that it would be among the venues to host this years Twelfth July celebrations.The parade includes 60 Lodges and around 40 bands with numerous Lambeg Drummers.

Carrickfergus was named by the Orange Standard that it would be among the venues to host this years Twelfth July celebrations.The parade includes 60 Lodges and around 40 bands with numerous Lambeg Drummers. Photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press Photo: Andrew McCarroll

Carrickfergus was named by the Orange Standard that it would be among the venues to host this years Twelfth July celebrations.The parade includes 60 Lodges and around 40 bands with numerous Lambeg Drummers. Photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

Carrickfergus was named by the Orange Standard that it would be among the venues to host this years Twelfth July celebrations.The parade includes 60 Lodges and around 40 bands with numerous Lambeg Drummers. Photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press Photo: Andrew McCarroll

Carrickfergus was named by the Orange Standard that it would be among the venues to host this years Twelfth July celebrations.The parade includes 60 Lodges and around 40 bands with numerous Lambeg Drummers. Photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

Carrickfergus was named by the Orange Standard that it would be among the venues to host this years Twelfth July celebrations.The parade includes 60 Lodges and around 40 bands with numerous Lambeg Drummers. Photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press Photo: Andrew McCarroll

Carrickfergus was named by the Orange Standard that it would be among the venues to host this years Twelfth July celebrations.The parade includes 60 Lodges and around 40 bands with numerous Lambeg Drummers. Photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

Carrickfergus was named by the Orange Standard that it would be among the venues to host this years Twelfth July celebrations.The parade includes 60 Lodges and around 40 bands with numerous Lambeg Drummers. Photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press Photo: Andrew McCarroll

