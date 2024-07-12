Twelfth 2024: Here are 11 pictures showing the Loyal Order parade through Ardoyne pass off without incident in north Belfast

By Gemma Murray
Published 12th Jul 2024, 12:32 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2024, 12:52 BST
The Loyal Order parade passed off without incident this morning as Twelfth celebrations got underway across Northern Ireland

The procession, lead by the Pride of Ardoyne Flute Band made its way down the Crumlin Road shortly after 8.45am with a moderate police presence.

The Orange Order and hundreds of marching bands are taking part in more than 550 parades across Northern Ireland to mark the Twelfth of July.

1.

The Orange Order and hundreds of marching bands are taking part in more than 550 parades across Northern Ireland to mark the Twelfth of July. Photo: pacemaker

Photo Sales
Band parading passed Ardoyne shops in north Belfast ahead of the annual Orange Order 12 July parade in 2024.

2.

Band parading passed Ardoyne shops in north Belfast ahead of the annual Orange Order 12 July parade in 2024. Photo: pacemaker

Photo Sales
The annual parades mark the Battle of the Boyne, when William of Orange - also known as King Billy - defeated King James II in 1690.Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

3.

The annual parades mark the Battle of the Boyne, when William of Orange - also known as King Billy - defeated King James II in 1690.Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press. Photo: pacemaker

Photo Sales
Band parading passed Ardoyne shops in north Belfast ahead of the annual Orange Order 12 July parade in 2024.

4.

Band parading passed Ardoyne shops in north Belfast ahead of the annual Orange Order 12 July parade in 2024. Photo: pacemaker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BelfastNorthern Ireland
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice