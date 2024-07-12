Twelfth 2024: Scores of parades to take place across Northern Ireland today

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tens of thousands of loyal order members and 600 marching bands are to take to the streets of Northern Ireland for the annual Twelfth of July festivities.

It comes after the traditional burning of bonfires at an estimated 300 locations in loyalist neighbourhoods across the region on Thursday night.

The largest Orange Order parades will happen in Belfast, as well as the Co Antrim coastal town of Carrickfergus, which boasts historic links to King William of Orange, who triumphed over King James II at the Boyne in 1690.

Ballymena, Newtownstewart, Londonderry and Killylea are also among the 18 locations that will host processions to mark the 334th anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.

A view from Cavehill overlooking Belfast city of loyalist bonfires burning as part of the traditional Twelfth commemorations marking the anniversary of the Protestant King William's victory over the Catholic King James at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.

The Orange Order’s Grand Master Edward Stevenson, who is to take part in a parade in Newtownstewart, said it is an event “like no other”.

“Across the 18 venues, we will have tens of thousands of men, women and young people taking part in an event which has been faithfully maintained for well over 200 years,” he said.

“Many thousands more will line the streets of host cities, towns and villages.

“There is simply no other event on these islands that can bring such vast numbers of people on to the streets as our processions, either by taking part or simply to watch them go by.”

DUP leader Gavin Robinson described the traditions of the Twelfth as “spanning generations” and “intrinsic to who we are”.

“It is about publicly expressing our faith, our culture, our heritage. It is about celebrating, respectfully, our identity,” he said.

“In an increasingly diverse Northern Ireland, it is important that the Orange culture is celebrated positively, and afforded respect by all as we build a truly shared, tolerant society.

“As the leader of unionism, I will work across government in London and Stormont, as well as local council, to ensure this cultural celebration is supported and its potential harnessed for Northern Ireland.

“I wish all those taking part in or attending parades across Northern Ireland today, and indeed tomorrow at Scarva, a very enjoyable day.”

July 13 will see another gathering, this time organised by the Royal Black Preceptory in the village of Scarva, Co Armagh. The event includes a parade as well as a sham fight between actors playing rival monarchs William and James.

The routes of certain Orange parades became intense friction points during the Troubles, often leading to widespread rioting and violence.

The number of flashpoints has reduced significantly in the peace process years.

July 11 and 12 remain the busiest days of the year for the Police Service of Northern Ireland, which is expecting to deploy 4,000 officers and staff, about two-thirds of the force, in a public safety operation.