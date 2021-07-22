Two arrested as police seize large sum of money in Tyrone

Detective Sergeant Malone said: “Shortly after 3pm, a vehicle was stopped at the Ballygawley roundabout, a subsequent search was carried out and approximately £102,500 and €14800 in cash was recovered during the search of the vehicle.

“A 49-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possessing criminal property. Both are currently in custody at this time.

“We will continue to listen to the concerns of the public and act on any information they provide, so I would encourage people to come forward to report any suspicious activity they see.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cash found in the vehicle stopped at Dungannon.

---

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.