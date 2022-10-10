Two funerals to take place in Creeslough tomorrow as tsunami of grief sweeps through village

The first funeral will take place at 11am for 24-year-old Jessica Gallagher.

From Killoughcarran in Creeslough, Jessica was visiting her boyfriend at the apartment at the Applegreen complex at the time of the blast.

It has been reported that Jessica had qualifications in fashion design and marketing having studied at the Fashion Academy in Paris.

She also spent some time at college in Shanghai and only recently took up a job as a fashion designer in Belfast.

Her funeral mass will take place in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough, on Tuesday morning, October 11 at 11am with interment afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

The funeral of Martin McGill, aged 49, from Creeslough will take place tomorrow afternoon at 2pm also in St Michael’s Church with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

St Michael’s Church, Creeslough can be accessed online here

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will be ‘sadly missed by his mother Mary, sisters Marie Louise and Caroline and extended family and friends, brothers in law, Mathew and Iain, nieces and nephews and extended family and friends’.

See his death notice here

And the funeral of James O’Flaherty, Rinclevan, Dunfanaghy, originally of Sydney, Australia will be laid to rest in Derrybeg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funeral mass for the 48-year-old will take place in St Mary’s Church on Wednesday at 11am, with interment afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Mr O’Flaherty was at the Applegreen filling station on Friday afternoon when an apparent gas explosion demolished the front section of an apartment block adjacent to it, sending bricks and rubble down onto the garage forecourt below and collapsing into the shop and post office underneath.

He is survived by his wife Tracey and son Hamish, his brother John, sister-in-law Serena, and their children Amber and Ebony, and wider family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr O’Flaherty was originally from Sydney, Australia, and is pre-deceased by his parents Brendan and Stella O’Flaherty.

The village of Creeslough will never be the same again after an explosion that killed 10 people, residents have said.

Undated handout photo issued by An Garda Siochana of Jessica Gallagher, 24, one of the ten victims of the explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal on Friday. Picture date: Sunday October 9, 2022. PA Photo. The 10 people killed in the explosion have been named by police as 48-year-old James O'Flaherty, 24-year-old Jessica Gallagher, 49-year-old Martin McGill, 39-year-old Catherine O'Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan, 59-year-old Hugh Kelly, 49-year-old Martina Martin, 50-year-old Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, and 14-year-old Leona Harper. See PA story IRISH Donegal . Photo credit should read: An Garda Siochana /PA Wire

More when it comes in

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin McGill.jpg