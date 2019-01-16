Two funerals today after Mournes falls tragedy

Two funerals are being held today for men who died in separate falls on the Mourne Mountains at the weekend.

Father-of-two Robbie Robinson and father-of-four Sean Byrne were killed within an hour of each other amid hazardous conditions on the Mournes on Sunday.

Mr Robinson, a retired police officer who had risen to the rank of chief superintendent, was described as a “a well known and well respected kind, thoughtful, caring, witty man” by Archdeacon Roderic West, rector of Holy Trinity Church in Banbridge.

Mr Byrne, from Camlough in Co Armagh, had a keen involvement in Gaelic games and was described as a man who “possessed great gifts of commitment, integrity, calmness and care” by the Craobh Rua Camlocha hurling club.

The first fatal incident happened on a crag on the Wee Binnian hill shortly before 12pm. The second occurred on crags on the Slieve Commedagh mountain just before 1pm. Both men, experienced hillwalkers, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Robinson’s funeral will take place at Holy Trinity Parish Church in Banbridge today at 1.30pm, with interment afterwards in Banbridge New Cemetery.

He is described in a funeral notice as “beloved husband of Barbara, much loved father of Neill and Laura, dear father-in-law of Hazel and Simon and loving grandad of Logan, Zack and Lucy”.

Mr Byrne’s funeral will take place at 11am in the Church of St Malachy, Carrickcruppen, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

He is described in a funeral notice as the “beloved husband of Bernadette and much loved father of Padraig, Blinne and Shane and doting grandfather of Christopher, Eireann, Sean og, Liam, Oisin and Eilbhe.”