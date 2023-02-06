Two men and a woman escape injury after 'deliberate fire' started with accelerant at their flat
Detectives in Londonderry are appealing for information and witnesses following a fire at a flat in Altcar Park in Galliagh in the early hours of this morning, Monday, 6th February.
It was reported to police just before 5am today (February 6).
A statement from the PSNI says: “Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and, at this time, believe the fire was started deliberately, with an accelerant having been used.”
It adds that: “Fortunately, the occupants of the flat, two men and a woman, were unharmed.”
The PSNI statement adds: “We are treating this incident as arson with intent to endanger to life and appeal to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time, or who may have captured CCTV footage which could insist with our enquiries to contact us."“The number to call with information is 101, quote reference number 197 06/02/23.
" Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”