Two men rushed to hospital after emergency services called to slurry gas incident in the Old Glenarm Road area of Larne

Two men were rushed to hospital yesterday as emergency services were called to an incident involving slurry gas in Larne
By Gemma Murray
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 08:47 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2024, 09:43 BST
PSNI have confirmed that they along with emergency services colleagues, attended the scene of a slurry-related incident at a farm in the Old Glenarm Road area of Larne at around 5.30pm yesterday, Sunday, 21st April.

They added that two men – one aged in his 30s and the other in his 60s – were taken to hospital for treatment.

And they said the Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

Meanwhile earlier the NIFRS confirmed that they were rushed to a report of slurry gases at a farm in the Old Glenarm Road area of Larne at around 5.20pm on Sunday April 21.

The Old Glenarm Road was closed from Croft Road to Branch Road as the incident was dealt with.

The road was later reopened.

A NIFRS spokesman said they received a call to an incident in the Old Glenarm Road area of Larne at 5.22pm reporting slurry gases at a cow shed in the area”.

Three fire engines and a specialist resources appliance attended.

"A total of 23 firefighters from Larne, Carnlough and Ballyclare attended the scene,” added the spokesman.

"We worked with the farmer to make the scene safe.

"The incident was dealt with by approximately 7.00pm.”

