Two people being treated in hospital following Obel Tower fire in Belfast

More than 40 firefighters were tasked to tackle an early morning blaze at the Obel Tower in Belfast early on Friday morning.

By Mark Rainey
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Firefighters at the scene of a previous fire at the Obel Tower building in Belfast in 2015.
Two people are reported to have been taken to hospital where they are being treated for smoke inhalation.

The incident took place around 6.20am.

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service said 42 firefighters, five officers and six fire appliances were involved in the operation at the high-rise apartment block.

NIFRS said they also deployed a Command Support Unit and an aerial appliance.

