Two people sustain serious injured in two-vehicle road traffic collision in the Moorfields Road area of Ballymena

Police are appealing for information following a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision in the Moorfields Road area of Ballymena on Sunday, March 26.

By Gemma Murray
Published 27th Mar 2023, 10:51 BST- 1 min read

Inspector McKenna said: "It was reported around 5.55pm that a Toyota Auris and a Vauxhall Insignia had collided near the Wardlow Road / Rankinstown Road junction.

"Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, and two people were taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

"Four other people were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1313 of 26/3/23."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Ballymena