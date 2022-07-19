Emergency services at the scene of a light aircraft crash in Newtownards airfield on Tuesday evening. Pacemaker

The airport is operated by the Ulster Flying Club.

The BBC is reporting that two people are thought to have died in the accident but the broadcaster has not verified that there have been deaths, and the News Letter has been unable to confirm it.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said in a statement that it received a 999 call.

Newtownards Airport entrance. Image via Google StreetView

“NIAS despatched two emergency crews, a doctor and an ambulance officer to the incident. No patients were taken from the scene.”

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance.