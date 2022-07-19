The airport is operated by the Ulster Flying Club.
The BBC is reporting that two people are thought to have died in the accident but the broadcaster has not verified that there have been deaths, and the News Letter has been unable to confirm it.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said in a statement that it received a 999 call.
“NIAS despatched two emergency crews, a doctor and an ambulance officer to the incident. No patients were taken from the scene.”
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance.
A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police and other emergency services are currently in attendance at the scene of a crash involving a light aircraft at Newtownards airport. There are no further details.”