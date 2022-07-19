Two reported dead in light aircraft crash in Co Down: Emergency services at the scene

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash involving a light aircraft at Newtownards Airport in which there are reported to be fatalities.

By Niall Deeney
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 9:27 pm
Updated Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 12:13 am
Emergency services at the scene of a light aircraft crash in Newtownards airfield on Tuesday evening. Pacemaker
Emergency services at the scene of a light aircraft crash in Newtownards airfield on Tuesday evening. Pacemaker

The airport is operated by the Ulster Flying Club.

The BBC is reporting that two people are thought to have died in the accident but the broadcaster has not verified that there have been deaths, and the News Letter has been unable to confirm it.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said in a statement that it received a 999 call.

Newtownards Airport entrance. Image via Google StreetView

“NIAS despatched two emergency crews, a doctor and an ambulance officer to the incident. No patients were taken from the scene.”

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police and other emergency services are currently in attendance at the scene of a crash involving a light aircraft at Newtownards airport. There are no further details.”

