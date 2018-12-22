Two stabbed: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A 20 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two people were stabbed in Newcastle, Co. Down.

It’s understood two males sustained wounds during an incident close to a bar on the Bryansford Road shortly before midnight on Friday, December 21. Both were taken to hospital for treatment.

Detective Sergeant Johnston said: “Detectives are appealing for anyone with information or who may have dash-cam footage regarding this crime to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 6 22/12/18.”