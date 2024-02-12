Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a statement, Inspector Knox said: "We received a report that two vehicles were on fire at around 11.30pm in the Millreagh Avenue area of Dundonald.

"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the fire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The vehicles were damaged and at this stage we are treating this as an arson attack.

“We are appealing to anyone with information regarding this incident or who may have been in the area at the time, to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 1939 of 11/02/24."