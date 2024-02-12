Two vehicles set alight in arson attack in Dundonald in the Millreagh Avenue area around 11.30pm yesterday - appeal for information
and live on Freeview channel 276
In a statement, Inspector Knox said: "We received a report that two vehicles were on fire at around 11.30pm in the Millreagh Avenue area of Dundonald.
"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the fire.
"The vehicles were damaged and at this stage we are treating this as an arson attack.
“We are appealing to anyone with information regarding this incident or who may have been in the area at the time, to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 1939 of 11/02/24."
You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.