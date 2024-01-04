All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Two young boxers 'very lucky to be alive' after horror scrambler crash last night

Two males were taken to hospital after a two vehicle collision in the Cliftonville Road area of North Belfast last night.
By Gemma Murray
Published 4th Jan 2024, 12:09 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 12:39 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A PSNI statement adds that the road had to be closed during the incident – but later reopened.

The Air Ambulance attended the scene.

Read More
LATEST: Stand-off in Ballymena housing estate ends as man detained by specially ...
Male doctor with stethoscopeMale doctor with stethoscope
Male doctor with stethoscope

A post on Sacred Heart Boxing Club/Academy Belfast says: “2 of our boxers are very lucky to be alive tonight.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The 2 lads are out of resus and going to the ward. Both lads legs and hands are in plaster paris.

"2 very lucky boys. They’re in for operations in the morning.

"They’re up talking drifting in and out of sleeps.

"Thank you all for your prayers and thoughts for them.”

Related topics:Air ambulancePSNI