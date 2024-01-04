Two young boxers 'very lucky to be alive' after horror scrambler crash last night
Two males were taken to hospital after a two vehicle collision in the Cliftonville Road area of North Belfast last night.
A PSNI statement adds that the road had to be closed during the incident – but later reopened.
The Air Ambulance attended the scene.
A post on Sacred Heart Boxing Club/Academy Belfast says: “2 of our boxers are very lucky to be alive tonight.
"The 2 lads are out of resus and going to the ward. Both lads legs and hands are in plaster paris.
"2 very lucky boys. They’re in for operations in the morning.
"They’re up talking drifting in and out of sleeps.
"Thank you all for your prayers and thoughts for them.”