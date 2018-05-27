Two young people die after falling ill at festival

An 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man have died after falling ill at the Mutiny Festival in Portsmouth.

The deaths are being treated as separate incidents and are not being treated as suspicious, however Hampshire Constabulary said inquiries are being made to determine the circumstances.

Police were alerted to the woman falling ill at the site at 7.10pm on Saturday, while the man was found collapsed at 7.30pm.

Both were taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital where they later died.

A statement posted on the festival’s Twitter page said: “Mutiny Festivals are devastated to hear of the tragic loss of life from its festival family today.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends at this very difficult time and we will continue to work with the authorities to support them in any way possible.”

International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt, MP for Portsmouth North, said on Twitter that the deaths were “desperately sad”.