Tyrone man dies in biking collision

The death of a young Tyrone man in a motorcycle accident in Australia at the weekend has been described as a tragedy for his family.

Tiarnan Rafferty (22), from Galbally, died from his injuries after being involved in a collision with a car in Sydney on Sunday.

His mother is prominent dissident republican Sharon Jordan, while his father, Damien Rafferty, is also well known in republican circles.

Dungannon Independent Councillor Barry Monteith said the accident is a tragedy for his family and expressed the hope that the community will rally round and give them support at this difficult time.

It is understood that Tiarnan, a former pupil of St Ciaran’s College, Ballygawley, had recently returned to Australia after coming home for the Christmas holidays.

Councillor Monteith, who knows his father and mother, said he was shocked at hearing the news and expressed his condolences to the family circle.

“It is tragic news to be getting up to on a Sunday morning,” he said.

The accident took place at an intersection in the suburb of Marrickville and Mr Rafferty, who worked in the construction industry, was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

According to a spokesperson for New South Wales Police, who are investigating the collision, the driver of the car was not injured and was taken to hospital for mandatory blood and urine testing.

It is understood that the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust is helping to return Mr Rafferty’s remains to his family.

His mother, Sharon Jordan, is national treasurer of anti-agreement party Saoradh, and is married to Davy Jordan, the party’s national chairperson.

In a statement the party said: “Saoradh, wish to express our heartfelt condolences to our national treasurer Sharon Jordan, on the sudden passing of her son Tiarnan Rafferty, following an accident in Australia.

“The thoughts and prayers of all Saoradh Activists are with the Jordan and Rafferty families at this time.”