Brian Ash and Jim Nash – pioneers of the new IslandMen whiskey

Tyrone’s Wild Atlantic Distillery is launching its first Irish whiskey, ‘The IslandMen 1921’ in December, the first in the North West of Northern Ireland in more than a century.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the first Irish whiskey from the distillery which is based in Aghyaran, Co Tyrone, and opened in 2019. Wild Atlantic has been producing successfully award-winning gins and vodkas and is planning to expand its existing small distillery.

The distillery will release a maximum of 350 bottles of this exclusive Irish whiskey, all drawn from their inaugural Cask 001.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Distilled and laid down on December 21, 2021, the final bottle count will be determined once the cask is opened and bottled on December 21 this year.

The new IslandMen 1921 Irish Whiskey from Wild Atlantic Distillery

Most notably, it marks the first release of an Irish whiskey in over 100 years in the Tyrone and Derry regions, reviving the proud history of Irish whiskey distillation in the two counties.

One hundred years after the closure of the Watt Distillery in 1921, Wild Atlantic is set to revive the rich tradition of Irish whiskey making of the North West. Watts was once Ireland’s biggest producer of whiskey.

“We are proud to continue the long history of traditional distilling in this region,” say founders Brian Ash and Jim Nash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“IslandMen Irish whiskey represents the pinnacle of craftsmanship and celebrates the resilience, passion, and spirit of the Irish people.”