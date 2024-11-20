Tyrone’s Wild Atlantic Distillery is set to raise a spirited toast to future with new Irish Whiskey, IslandMen 1921
It is the first Irish whiskey from the distillery which is based in Aghyaran, Co Tyrone, and opened in 2019. Wild Atlantic has been producing successfully award-winning gins and vodkas and is planning to expand its existing small distillery.
The distillery will release a maximum of 350 bottles of this exclusive Irish whiskey, all drawn from their inaugural Cask 001.
Distilled and laid down on December 21, 2021, the final bottle count will be determined once the cask is opened and bottled on December 21 this year.
Most notably, it marks the first release of an Irish whiskey in over 100 years in the Tyrone and Derry regions, reviving the proud history of Irish whiskey distillation in the two counties.
One hundred years after the closure of the Watt Distillery in 1921, Wild Atlantic is set to revive the rich tradition of Irish whiskey making of the North West. Watts was once Ireland’s biggest producer of whiskey.
“We are proud to continue the long history of traditional distilling in this region,” say founders Brian Ash and Jim Nash.
“IslandMen Irish whiskey represents the pinnacle of craftsmanship and celebrates the resilience, passion, and spirit of the Irish people.”
IslandMen Irish whiskey pays homage to the past by crafting their premium Irish whiskey in the heart of Co. Tyrone, while raising a glass to the future.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.