UDR major John Potter, who wrote history of the regiment, dies aged 93

A service in memory of former UDR major and author John Potter will be held in Downpatrick on Friday.

Mr Potter had a distinguished military career and spent eight years researching the history of the Ulster Defence Regiment – publishing the book ‘A Testimony to Courage’ in September 2001.

He died on Sunday aged 93.

Born in 1925 into a military family his father, Lieutenant Colonel Claud Potter, was in command of an artillery brigade supporting the 36th (Ulster) Division in the final year of the First World War.

Mr Potter’s own military career began at the Queen’s University Training Corps in preparation for a commission with the Royal Artillery during the Second World War. His earlier education was at Marlborough in Wiltshire.

On his retirement from the Royal Artillery he returned to Northern Ireland in 1970 and soon afterwards joined the newly-formed UDR – going on to become the adjutant and operations officer of the regiment’s 3rd (Co Down) Battalion based at Ballykinler.

Mr Potter was appointed regimental secretary of the UDR when he eventually stood down from service and spent seven years in that role based at Thiepval Barracks in Lisburn.

He remained extremely active and in 2013 published his second book, ‘Scarce Heard Amid the Guns,’ which was based on his father’s wartime experiences. Mr Potter also produced a number of historical pamphlets covering various aspects of Irish military history, including one focusing on the Belfast blitz he witnessed in 1941.

In retirement he penned the much-loved poem The UDR Soldier which includes the lines:

“As poppy petals gently fall, remember us who gave our all” and “we died that violent death should cease, and Ulstermen might live in peace”.

The memorial service for Major Potter will take place in Down Cathedral, English Street, Downpatrick tomorrow at 2.30pm. A private family burial will take place at Ballycutler Parish Church, Strangford ahead of the service.

Friends and colleagues are welcome to attend the funeral. The Potter family have requested that no service dress or medals are worn (suits and regimental ties only).