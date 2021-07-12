Northern Ireland sports fans tell of their sadness for the losing England team

Dejected England fans leave Trafalgar Square, London, after Italy beat England on penalties to win the UEFA Euro 2020 Final

Baroness (Kate Hoey), the former Labour MP who was once UK sports minister and is a passionate member of the Green and White Army, tweeted out in dread when there were no victors after extra time.

“Oh. Oh. Oh. Oh,” she posted to 160+ likes from Twitter followers, “not penalties”.

After England went on to lose to Italy in that shoot-out, she said it is “always difficult for players being brought on just to take penalties. Tonight it certainly didn’t work but just think how a few years ago supporters would have given a lot to even be in the final”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former DUP leader and first minister of Northern Ireland Arlene Foster also took to Twitter after the defeat. “At least tomorrow is the 12th!! Hard luck England,” she wrote.

The former UTV political editor Ken Reid said: “Italy were the better team. Full stop.”

The Ulsterman Charlie Lawson, a former Coronation Street actor, was unusually quiet on Twitter last night, saying nothing about the loss, but he had on Wednesday expressed his joy at England reaching the last two.

Mark Devenport, the English former BBC NI political editor, who days ago was telling the News Letter of his “delight” at his team reaching thef finals, said: “Well done Italy. Oh how I hate penalty shoot outs!”

And the former Northern Ireland and Manchester United player Keith Gillespie made reference last night to the controversy over England fans’ use of the tune ‘Sweet Caroline,’ which has in recent decades become an NI anthem.

He tweeted out: “Can we have our song back now please”

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Alistair Bushe