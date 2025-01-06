Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

TikTok ‘hack’ goes viral but it could damage your car if done wrong 😱

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A de-icing hack has gone viral on TikTok - but people are being warned to be cautious.

If done wrong, the method could spell trouble for your vehicle.

Motoring expert explains how to avoid an expensive mistake during the cold snap.

A brutal cold snap has arrived just as many Brits are heading back to the office after the Christmas break. Heavy snow has caused disruption across large swathes of the country and freezing temperatures are expected over the coming weeks.

It means that you might need to de-ice your car in the morning - adding extra time to your morning routine. In a bid to save yourself some hassle, you might be looking for some hacks to make the process easier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A popular de-icing ‘hack’ has gone viral on TikTok and you may be tempted to try it out. However a motoring expert has issued an urgent warning that it could actually cause damage to your vehicle if done incorrectly.

What is the viral TikTok de-icing ‘hack’

A de-icing 'hack' has gone viral on TikTok | TikTok/ @ronidoggies5

If you have found yourself scrolling through TikTok to distract yourself from the Sunday scaries this weekend - which is totally understandable - you may have seen a de-icing method being shared on the platform. The method involves filling a plastic bag with warm water to clear a windscreen of any ice that may have settled overnight.

In one video, which has more than 77,000 likes on TikTok, a woman can be seen wiping away the ice on her car using the ‘hack’. She has a plastic shopping bag full of water and the frozen windscreen appears to clear up in just a few wipes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the comment section, one user recommends: “I use zipped sandwich bags works everytime.”

Motoring expert issues warning over ‘hack’

Despite the de-icing method going viral on TikTok, motorists are being advised to take care before trying it themselves. Or potentially risk “asking for trouble”.

Graham Conway, Managing Director of Select Car Leasing, explains, “Putting warm water - as opposed to boiling hot water - into a sandwich bag before sealing it and dragging the bag slowly across the face of the window is a relatively safe hack. But if you make the mistake of using red-hot water, you’re asking for trouble.

“Just like pouring boiling water directly onto a windscreen, the rapid change in extreme temperatures could cause the glass to crack. I think there’s also a danger that people will use the wrong type of bag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A sandwich bag is smooth, soft and pliable, and is unlikely to scratch the windscreen’s glass. But using something like a more robust ‘bag for life’, one with sharp edges on the bottom, is not to be recommended, as you could end up scarring the windscreen and causing long-term damage to the glass.”

Mr Conway says motorists should always reach for regular spray-on de-icer as the first port of call. But he adds: “Another hack you can try is to mix three parts vinegar and one part water in a spray bottle.

“Vinegar is a natural antifreeze, and even one quick spray will begin to break down the ice on your windows. You should also be careful about leaving your car running to heat-up the interior.

“Many drivers automatically tend to wake up extra early to whack the heating up in their car. Whilst this won't consume a significant amount of fuel, it can actually shorten the life of your engine if done repeatedly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad