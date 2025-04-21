Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​The US vice-president JD Vance has said his “heart goes out” to the pope's followers after the pontiff died within just one day of the two meeting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pope had received Mr Vance on Sunday in one of the reception rooms of the Vatican hotel where he lived.

Mr Vance describes himself as being of Scots-Irish (Ulster-Scots) extraction, and his father attended a pentecostal church. At one time Mr Vance was an athiest, but he then converted to Catholicism in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know you have not been feeling great but it’s good to see you in better health,” Mr Vance told the pope on Easter Sunday. “Thank you for seeing me… I pray for you every day. God bless you.”

US Vice President JD Vance has paid tribute to the pope following his death: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Upon learning of his death yesterday, Mr Vance tweeted to his 4.1m Twitter followers: “I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him.

"I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful.

"May God rest his soul.”

Just days before he was admitted to hospital in February, Francis criticised the Trump administration’s deportation plans, warning that they would deprive migrants of their inherent dignity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had been quoted as saying that many migrants “left their own land for reasons of extreme poverty, insecurity, exploitation, persecution or serious deterioration of the environment,” and to deport such people “damages the dignity of many men and women, and of entire families, and places them in a state of particular vulnerability and defenselessness”.

Mr Vance has acknowledged Francis’ criticism but has said he will continue to defend his views.

In 2016, the pope was quoted as saying, in reference to Donald Trump: “A person who thinks only about building walls, wherever they may be, and not building bridges, is not Christian.”

Mr Trump had responded: “For a religious leader to question a person's faith is disgraceful. I am proud to be a Christian...