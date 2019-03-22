UO Back on road

The Ulster Orchestra is back on the road, continuing to bring its On Your Doorstep concert series to the North West this spring.

The historic Londonderry Guildhall will host the Orchestra, guest soloist Louis Schwizgebel and Principal Guest Conductor Jac Van Steen on Thursday April 4.

On Your Doorstep is a very special opportunity to catch a full symphony orchestra in the intimate surroundings of the Guildhall. It’s hard to truly capture the power and effect of live orchestral music until you attend a show in person, and this programme strives to bring the Ulster Orchestra’s passion and magic to every corner of Northern Ireland.

With world class soloists, guest conductors and, of course, the full 54-piece orchestra, there’s no better time than to give the Orchestra a go – and you may find that you know more classical music than you think.

Swiss-Chinese pianist Louis Schwizgebel will perform Saint-Saëns’ exotically themed Egyptian. This concert also features Elgar’s First Symphony, which was premiered to a rapturous response in 1908, with a slow movement that is counted amongst his most beautiful writing.

Tickets for the concert are available online at www.millenniumforum.co.uk/ or by calling 028 71264455.