UPDATE: Firefighters put out blaze on lorry on M2 motorway and traffic flow resumes

The southbound lane of the M2 between the Sandyknowes and Greencastle junctions has now reopened following an earlier lorry fire.
By Gemma Murray
Published 9th Oct 2023, 11:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 14:31 BST
A statement from the PSNI said that “traffic is moving freely again in the area”.

Earlier motorists were warned that the “southbound lane of the M2” was “closed between its junctions at Sandyknowes and Greencastle, as police and colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene of a lorry on fire”.

“Please seek an alternative route for your journey”.

