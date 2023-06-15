News you can trust since 1737
UPDATE: Irish Air Corp called to assist 80 firefighters still battling 1 km gorse fires in Glenariff

The Irish Air Corps is now supporting Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) with its operational response to an extensive gorse fire in Glenariff, Co Antrim.
By Gemma Murray
Published 15th Jun 2023, 10:07 BST- 2 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST

In a statement the NIFRS said they declared a major incident yesterday evening and that alert continues to be in place.

Today over 80 Firefighters and 14 Appliances continue to battle the blaze which currently has a fire front of 1 kilometre.

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) Deputy Chief Fire & Rescue Officer Paul Harper said: "The support of our colleagues from the Irish Air Corps is most welcomed as Firefighters from right across Northern Ireland continue to work in punishing conditions to bring this blaze under control.

"Deploying water directly onto the fire from the air will greatly enhance our firefighting operations.

“Due to the deep seated nature of the fire and the sheer size and scale, a formal request was made for a specialist aerial resource.

"Thank you to the Irish Air Corps for their support and to all our partner agencies for their ongoing assistance.

“We have implemented several contingencies to ensure we can maintain a response to all types of emergencies today.

Fire-fighters are battling large gorse fires in County Antrim in the pastFire-fighters are battling large gorse fires in County Antrim in the past
"We continue to do all we can to support our Firefighters on the front line during this challenging time.

"To maintain our operational response across Northern Ireland we need the support of the community to help avoid further gorse fires during this exceptionally dry period.

"We expect the gorse fire in Glenariff to continue for another 24 to 48 hours. Please act safely, be responsible and be vigilant when it comes to enjoying the countryside.”

Dozens of firefighters as well as specialist wildfire officers are at the fire on the Ballyemon Road, Glenariff.

Fire-fighters battling two large gorse fires in County Antrim in the pastFire-fighters battling two large gorse fires in County Antrim in the past
A gorse plant contains flammable oils and burns easily in dry, hot weather.

